BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials announced 128 new coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts on Wednesday with 1,045 additional cases. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said there have now been 88,970 total cases with 6,066 deaths in the state.
There have been 489,953 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 13,013 new tests reported in the last 24 hours.
As of Wednesday, there are 2,518 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is an increase of 46 patients from Tuesday. Of those, 675 patients are currently in ICU.
A total of 18,801 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Wednesday, 3,701 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53. The average age of death is 82 while the average age of hospitalized patients is 68.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 19,708 followed by Suffolk County with 16,962 cases, and Essex County with 12,920.
There have been 15,334 cases in people under 30, 40,349 cases in people between 30-59, 11,716 cases in people between 60-69, and 21,320 cases in people over 70.