BOSTON (CBS) – A tornado warning was issued for parts of Southern New Hampshire as a line of strong thunderstorms moved across New England.
The tornado warning was issued for parts of Hillsborough and Cheshire Counties. The warning expired at about 8:05 pm.
A tornado watch remains in effect for much of Massachusetts and New Hampshire until 10 pm.
Severe thunderstorm warnings have also been issued for Central and Eastern Massachusetts.
These thunderstorms will have the potential to produce damaging winds, hail, torrential downpours, frequent lightning and even an isolated tornado.