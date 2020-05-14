BOSTON (CBS) — After a gorgeous day on Thursday it looks like an active Friday is ahead with the risk of some nasty thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening.
A warm front will lift through our region Friday morning, along with a few scattered showers. Once this front pushes north, most of southern New England will break out into a warm and humid airmass during Friday afternoon. Highs will soar well into the 70s by mid afternoon on Friday and with dewpoints in the 60s, it will feel downright humid for the first time this season.
By late afternoon, we expect some showers and thunderstorms to develop to the west. We will be watching western and central Mass. between 1-4 p.m. to see how much convection fires up, and anytime after 4 p.m. we will be under the gun in eastern Mass. for severe thunderstorms.
Initially the storms are likely to be scattered in nature but later in the evening, most models are pointing towards a large complex of downpours and thunderstorms, mainly north and west of Boston.
The action should quiet down after 10-11 p.m. Friday night.
These thunderstorms on Friday will have the potential to produce; damaging winds, hail, torrential downpours, frequent lightning and even an isolated tornado. It is important that you stay tuned to WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSN Boston for frequent updates throughout the day on Friday.
Follow Terry On Twitter @TerryWBZ