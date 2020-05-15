Weather Alert:Thunderstorms Could Produce Damaging Winds, Isolated Tornado
BOSTON (CBS) — Maroon 5 has joined the growing list of artists canceling their summer tours due to the coronavirus pandemic. The group was scheduled to play Fenway Park on June 24 with Nantucket’s Meghan Trainor and Leon Bridges.

All tickets will be honored at next year’s tour. Those dates are yet to be announced.

“We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year,” frontman Adam Levine said.

On Thursday, country star Kenny Chesney announced that he’s postponing his “Chillaxification” tour that was scheduled to come to Gillette Stadium.

