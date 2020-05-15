BOSTON (CBS) — Maroon 5 has joined the growing list of artists canceling their summer tours due to the coronavirus pandemic. The group was scheduled to play Fenway Park on June 24 with Nantucket’s Meghan Trainor and Leon Bridges.
All tickets will be honored at next year’s tour. Those dates are yet to be announced.
“We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year,” frontman Adam Levine said.
We must announce that we will regretfully be rescheduling our upcoming 2020 tour. All dates currently scheduled between May 30th and September 17th, 2020 are being rescheduled for the summer of 2021. We look forward to having the opportunity to be back out on the road next year. pic.twitter.com/zZfdsXR0DY
— Maroon 5 (@maroon5) May 15, 2020
On Thursday, country star Kenny Chesney announced that he’s postponing his “Chillaxification” tour that was scheduled to come to Gillette Stadium.