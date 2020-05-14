FOXBORO (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced Kenny Chesney to postpone his “Chillaxification” summer tour, including two concerts at Gillette Stadium.
Chesney said he’s “done everything possible” to try and make this summer’s tour a reality.
New dates coming soon.
Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Refunds available at original point of purchase for 30 days after the new date announcement. https://t.co/iqq6MnceIc
— Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) May 14, 2020
“Sadly, we can’t find a way to make it safe, to navigate water that’s just not getting any clearer,” Chesney said in a statement.
Chesney was scheduled to play in Foxboro on August 28th and 29th. Gillette Stadium said existing tickets will be honored next summer, and refunds will be available for 30 days after the new date announcement.
Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber have also postponed their summer concerts at Gillette.