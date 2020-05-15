BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts has made it easier for residents to find a coronavirus testing site near them. Health and Human Services Sec. Marylou Sudders announced Friday the COVID-19 Response Command Center has partnered with MEMA to launch an interactive map at Mass.Gov/COVIDTestMap
“The Command Center has aggregated the more than 250 locations into a consumer-friendly tool,” Sudders said.
By entering their zip code or town, residents can see a map of the closest testing sites along with information like whether an appointment is needed, if children are tested and if they offer drive-thru services.
Check out the new map on @MassGov to find a #COVID19MA testing site near you:
— Mass. HHS (@MassHHS) May 15, 2020
The info on the map is “constantly changing,” Sudders said, and she encourages residents to contact the testing site instead of simply showing up.
She also announced that Walmart is setting up testing sites at store parking lots in Salem, Brockton, Quincy and Plymouth. Anyone interested in a test should visit www.DoINeedACovid19Test.com to see if they are eligible.
Nine new CVS coronavirus testing sites opened up in the state on Friday.