BOSTON (CBS/AP)– CVS is opening 10 new COVID-19 test sites at Massachusetts pharmacy locations starting Friday, the company said.
The Massachusetts locations are among 51 new sites that will also begin operating in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, and Pennsylvania, the Rhode Island-based company said in a statement Thursday.
“With over 410,000 tests conducted to date, Massachusetts is currently a top five testing site per capita, and we’re going to continue to expand our capacity where we can,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.
The new testing sites at CVS Pharmacy locations in Massachusetts include:
· 142 Worcester Road, Charlton
· 44 West Boylston Street, Worcester
· 266 Route 44, Raynham
· 366 King Street, Northhampton
· 9-19 Summer Street, Bridgewater
· 100D North Main Street, Carver
· 928 Riverdale Street, West Springfield
· 311 Newbury Street, Danvers
· 599 State Road, Westport
· 188 Linden Street, Wellesley
The new sites will utilize self-swab tests that won’t require people to get out of their vehicles. No testing will be done in the stores.
Patients will be given a test kit and instructions at the drive-thru window. A qualified CVS employee will observe the test to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to a third-party lab for processing, with results available in about three days.
Preregistration for the tests is required.
CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering the service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month.
