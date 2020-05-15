



SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Despite what the state is doing, the cities of Boston and Somerville are extending their emergency health orders.

“These major public events that bring in thousands of people are very dangerous in this crisis,” said Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone.

Curtatone announced due to coronavirus all big events are canceled through December. That means no Honk, ArtBeat or Fluff Fest as each attracts more than 20,000 people. He wants residents to continue as is.

“This isn’t the Berkshires,” Curtatone said. “We have the greatest density in the Commonwealth right here so it’s the greatest risk of transmission of the virus.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also emphasized current efforts to curb the virus are working and need to continue. The health emergency will remain in place until further notice.

He points to a small random study by the city and Mass General Hospital that found only one in ten Boston residents have antibodies, meaning 90% have not been exposed to the virus.

“We can’t, out of the safety, jump right into it,” said Mayor Walsh.

Like the cities, businesses are trying to figure it out too. Trillium Brewing in the Fenway is doing a two-day trial run of curbside beer pick-up.

“I was really surprised to see it open, it brings back some sense of normalcy,” said customer Catherine O’Keefe.

Customers ordered in advance, showed I.D. through a window and were called when their order was at the counter. Workers sanitized between each package.

“Given everything that is going on it’s probably best to stay cautious,” said customer Claire Sokas.

Cautious is the approach Boston and Somerville leaders say is needed for their cities.

When the state does announce a re-opening plan, Mayor Curtatone said they will adapt the parts of the plan they feel safely work for Somerville.

On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker is expected to release plans to reopen businesses in Massachusetts.