Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Several New England Patriots players are lending a helping hand for the annual planting of American flags on the Boston Common Wednesday.
Every year for Memorial Day, the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund pays tribute to the ultimate patriots with a moving display. They plant 37,000 flags on the Common to honor members of the military from Massachusetts who died defending our country.
Defensive tackle Adam Butler, long snapper and U.S. Naval Reserve Officer Joe Cardona, tight end Ryan Izzo, defensive back Obi Melifonwu and linebacker Elandon Roberts are all volunteering, as are 25 season ticket holders.
The service project will start at 1 p.m.