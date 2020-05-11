QUINCY (CBS) – A Walmart store in Quincy where 11 employees tested positive for coronavirus and one person died reopened for business on Monday.
The Quincy Walmart closed on May 4, a day after employee Yok Yen Lee died.
The store employs 200 people. All workers were tested after the cluster was discovered.
“The coronavirus is a community-wide issue that, at times, takes a community-wide response. We are thankful for local officials’ efforts to help coordinate associate testing these last few days and for reviewing the extensive safety and health measures we have in place at the store,” said regional general manager Eddie Bostic in a statement. “We will continue to monitor this store, and others in the area, to help ensure the well-being of our associates and customers.”
Quincy Mayor Tom Koch said earlier this month Walmart was “a little slow to move on this initially and that was a little disappointing,” but added they later did the right thing by closing.
All Walmart stores in the Boston area are now open. Over the weekend, stores in Avon and Abington resumed operations after they had to close due to cases. A Worcester store reopened last week after dozens of employees tested positive for coronavirus.