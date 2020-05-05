Comments
QUINCY (CBS) — When it was discovered that the Walmart in Quincy had 11 employees with COVID-19, and one died, the city wasted no time in shutting it down.
“Walmart was a little slow to move on this initially and that was a little disappointing,” said Quincy Mayor Tom Koch, “But once it got to the corporate level, they did the right thing.”
The store employs 200 people. The cluster of 11 cases there was discovered through contact tracing and the tenacity of Quincy’s Health Commissioner Ruth Jones.
“All the employees will be tested, if there are any more [positive cases] found, obviously self-quarantine, and then they will be monitored going forward,” said Koch.
The store is planning to reopen Friday after a deep cleaning.