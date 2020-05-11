EVERETT (CBS) – Encore Boston Harbor announced its plans for reopening with coronavirus protections on Monday, though no date has been decided yet for business to return.
Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said the plan was developed while working with state and Everett officials along with medical professionals and fellows from Georgetown and Johns Hopkins University.
READ: Encore Boston Harbor Coronavirus Safety Plan
Under Encore’s plan, thermal cameras would be used to detect anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees. Anyone who displays a temperature above that benchmark will be taken to a secondary area for another screening. Employees or guests with a fever will not be allowed onto the property and will be directed toward medical care.
Restaurant tables, slot machines, table games, and other equipment inside the facility will be spaced out to allow physical distancing. Plexiglass barriers will be installed at permanent stations.
Hand sanitizer dispensers, which will be touchless whenever possible, will be placed around the resort.
All Encore employees will undergo training for coronavirus safety and sanitation protocols. Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be worn by employees “based on their role and responsibilities and in adherence to state or local regulations and guidance.”
Encore closed its facilities on March 15. Wynn opted to pay employees for 60 days through May 15. On Monday, the company said it is extending the plan and will pay employees through May 31.
Maddox said that decision will cost the company $3 million per day, totaling $220 million through the end of the month.
“We now face a new, rapidly decelerating curve we must ‘flatten.’ Our economy is in a free fall. It is imperative to flatten this curve so we can re-emerge in a safe, sustainable way,” said Maddox.