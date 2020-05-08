



BOSTON (CBS) — With the NBA season on hold, Tacko Fall can’t author the next chapter in his pro career. But he’s using his downtime to spread some joy to younger NBA fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fall is reading some classic — and a few new — children’s stories every Thursday night on his Instagram Live account. Viewers can vote for which book they want Boston’s 7-foot-7 gentle giant to read, with this week’s installment featuring Eric Carle’s Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?

Previous episode’s of Tacko’s Tall Tales included Clifford The Big Red Dog, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, as perhaps most fitting of them all, Dragons Love Tacos.

“I think the first couple times I did the Instagram Live, I stayed longer than I was supposed to,” Fall told People Magazine. “It was so much fun.”

Fall’s story time includes some Q&A after he finishes the book and the occasional guest, with fellow Celtics center Enes Kanter joining the fun Thursday night. The two discussed adapting to American culture when they first came to the U.S. in high school, and some of the struggles they went through to adjust. With both standing over 7-feet, they also had a pretty interesting conversation about Iftar, the evening meal that Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast with.

Fall was concerned about shedding some pounds during his fasting this year, but said that he’s actually gained weight. Both he and Kanter can put down food like a champ (especially Kanter), and Fall admits that he’s gone a bit overboard a few times after fasting.

“Every time I do it, I fall asleep right after,” he said. “I don’t like it.”

The sessions are fun for Celtics fans to share with their kids, and an interesting look at how some athletes are dealing with the coronavirus hiatus.