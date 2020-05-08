BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 150 new coronavirus deaths and 1,612 additional cases in the state on Friday. Health officials said there have now been 75,333 total cases with 4,702 deaths to date.
As of Friday, there are 3,436 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 87 patients from Friday. Four percent of all current cases in Massachusetts are hospitalized.
A total of 366,023 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus, with 14,391 new tests were reported in the last day.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday that there are positive signs for the future in Boston, with more patients recovering in the city today than new cases.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53.
A total of 15,560 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Thursday, 2,837 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 17,014, followed by Suffolk County with 14,944 cases and Essex County with 10,995.
There have been 12,146 cases in people under 30, 24,274 cases in people between 30-59, 10,087 cases in people between 60-69 and 18,567 cases in people over 70.