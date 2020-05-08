BOSTON (CBS) — Mayor Marty Walsh shared some good news about the coronavirus situation in Boston. He said that for the first time on Thursday, Boston is seeing more recoveries from COVID-19 than new cases.
“On a positive note in Boston, we have now confirmed that 2,882 people have full recoveries with 217 recorded just yesterday,” Walsh said at his Friday news briefing. “It was the first day since we started counting that we had more recoveries in Boston than new cases, which means the total number of active cases went down for the first time.”
It was the first day we counted more recoveries than new cases—which means our total active cases went down. One day of data does NOT mark a trend or turning point, but it’s a nice precedent to see.
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 8, 2020
Overall, the city has recorded 10,598 coronavirus cases and 486 deaths. Walsh is hopeful that the recovery trend continues.
“One day certainly doesn’t make a trend or turning point, but it’s a nice precedent, hopefully that we can set moving forward,” he said.
Walsh announced this week that Boston is working on expanding coronavirus testing. The city aims to average over 1,500 tests a day while prioritizing populations that have been hit hardest by the virus. Currently, Boston is averaging 1,100 tests per day.