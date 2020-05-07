



HOLLISTON (CBS) – Golfers are not wasting any time getting back on the course after they were reopened with new strict guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“To be able to get out and social distance and have a chance to get out in the fresh air, it’s great for us,” said Herb Lavery of Milford.

Players showed up at Pinecrest Golf Course in Holliston where it was first come first serve.

“It’s nice to get out and walk and be with a friend,” said Rich Pedroli of Milford.

Governor Charlie Baker lifted the ban on golfing allowing players to tee off Thursday for the first time in weeks.

“With regard to golf we basically took a model that was being used in several of the states around us that we felt was consistent with what our concerns were about in the first place and applied it,” said Governor Baker.

That model includes social distancing and a set of guidelines. For now carts are off limits and it’s walking only.

“The message really needs to be that they need to follow these guidelines from A to Z,” said Jesse Menachem of the Massachusetts Golf Association.

“It was a lot of teamwork between the golf industry and the state,” said golf course owner David Southworth, who was part of the team to get the industry back open.

“The golfers will be appreciative to be back out there and you know no one wants to get sick, no one wants to catch this crazy virus,” Southworth said.

Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed and golf courses are required to use as little staff as possible until further notice.