



BOSTON (CBS) – Golf courses in Massachusetts are going to open soon and Governor Charlie Baker is expected to make an announcement Thursday, despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to a published report.

MassLive is reporting Baker will have specific guidelines that will be revealed in his announcement.

There has been a growing call for the governor to open golf courses, as many claim players can easily socially distance.

This comes as two courses in central Massachusetts, Kettle Brook Golf Club in Paxton and Wachusett Country Club in West Boylston, have reportedly told members they can start booking tee times for Friday. That’s ten days before May 18, the day the the non-essential business order is set to expire in Massachusetts.

A re-opening would come with a number of guidelines, according to the MassLive report – players could not use carts, restrooms or clubhouses.

According to golf.com, Massachusetts is now the only state that hasn’t officially set a date for courses to reopen.

In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu announced last week that courses will be able to reopen on May 11 with precautions in place. Only residents of New Hampshire can play in the state.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced on Wednesday that courses can welcome golfers back as part of the state’s phased reopening, effective Thursday.

Last week Baker was asked about golf courses, but said he wasn’t yet ready to allow them back in business. The state is hoping to begin a phased reopening process for non-essential businesses beginning May 18.

Mass Golf Association Executive Director Jesse Menachem told WBZ-TV at the time that they were working with Baker to get people back out on the course.

“We want to be compared to running, hiking, walking, biking,” Menachem said. “That this is a safe outlet for residents in the Commonwealth to consider in the short term.”