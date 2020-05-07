BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 132 new coronavirus deaths and 1,696 additional cases in the state on Thursday. Health officials said there have now been 73,721 total cases with 4,552 deaths to date.
As of Thursday, there are 3,436 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 126 patients from Wednesday. Five percent of all current cases in Massachusetts are hospitalized.
A total of 351,632 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus, with 11,993 new tests were reported in the last day.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced a plan Thursday to reopen golf courses with strict restrictions. He also urged residents to “answer the call” from the Massachusetts coronavirus contact tracing program.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53.
A total of 15,228 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Thursday, 2,739 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 16,676, followed by Suffolk County with 14,732 cases and Essex County with 10,610.
There have been 11,775 cases in people under 30, 33,570 cases in people between 30-59, 9,902 cases in people between 60-69 and 18,199 cases in people over 70.