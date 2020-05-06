Patriots Projected To Win Nine Games, SportsLine's Larry Hartstein Thinks That's Too ManyThe Patriots will face an improving AFC East likely with Jarrett Stidham as their starting quarterback.

Red Sox Send Message From Fenway Park Outfield For National Nurses WeekWith no mass gatherings to show that appreciation, everybody's finding their own way to get that message across.

German Soccer's Bundesliga Given OK To Resume In MayThe Bundesliga can resume playing this month, ending its two-month suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Eli Manning Predicts 'Tough' Transition For Tom Brady In Tampa BayDespite all of the positivity for Tom Brady in Tampa, you can count Eli Manning among the doubters.

'They Feel A Lot More Confident In Jarrett Stidham Than Outside World Does': CBS Sports Analyst Charles Davis On Patriots QB SituationThe CBS Sports analyst explains why he believes the Patriots are comfortable with Stidham as their QB and why he won't bet against Belichick getting the most out of him.