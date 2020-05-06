BOSTON (CBS) — This year more than ever, Americans are eager to express their thanks and appreciation during National Nurses Week. Yet with no mass gatherings to show that appreciation, everybody’s finding their own way to get that message across.
For the Boston Red Sox, that message of thanks was delivered by way of the outfield grass. As captured by SkyEye, the Red Sox mowed a message of thanks to nurses just under the socially distant Sox logo and a large heart.
Just flew over #Fenway and found this message to #Nurses #Boston #WBZ #Coronavirus #SkyEye 🚁 #RedSox pic.twitter.com/eDvUnfCW6l
— Paul Buscemi- #SkyEye (@paulbuscemi44) May 6, 2020
The message was spotted on May 6, the first day of National Nurses Week. The week has obviously taken on some added significance this year, as healthcare workers in America and across the globe are working tirelessly to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s fair to imagine that once large gatherings begin taking place again, the Red Sox will be holding numerous ceremonies to honor the work being done in hospitals across the city and state. For now, though, the message in the Fenway grass can serve as a major statement of appreciation from the team and the city.