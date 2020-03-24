BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox logo featuring — yup, you guessed it, a pair of red socks — stands among the most iconic in sports. Yet in these unique times, even icons need to adapt.
As such, the Red Sox are making a temporary change to their hanging socks logo.
The team on Tuesday sent out a tweet featuring those same two socks, but instead of one overlapping the other, the two socks were practicing proper social distancing.
#NewSociallyDistantProfilePic pic.twitter.com/44gf6IRMia
— Red Sox (@RedSox) March 24, 2020
It is, at the very least, a worthwhile way to throw a little humor into the very serious situation facing the country and the world.
The Red Sox would have been on their way to Toronto for Opening Day on Thursday, if the coronavirus pandemic had not indefinitely postponed the 2020 MLB season.