BOSTON (CBS) — A new poll demonstrates strong support for extension of the stay-at-home advisory and non-essential business closure in Massachusetts until May 18. The Suffolk University survey shows 85% of residents support Gov. Charlie Baker’s actions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Overall, 84% approve of the job Baker is doing as governor. When it comes to President Donald Trump, 66% disapprove of the way he handled the pandemic.
These results come one day after a crowd protested Baker’s orders outside the Statehouse, calling for non-essential businesses to reopen.
The poll demonstrates that the pandemic is hitting many residents financially, with 46% saying they’ve seen their regular income diminished because of it.
Sixty-nine percent describe themselves as “very strict” about social distancing, and 52% said they wear face masks inside public spaces.
The poll also shows that life won’t necessarily go back to normal when the restrictions end. More than 7 in 10 said they’ll see family members and shop, but only 23% said they’d be comfortable going to a sporting event. Only 18% said they’d take public transit.
“These data can inform politicians, sports team owners and business organizations as they consider how to emerge from the current restrictions once public health indicators deem it safe,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, in a statement. “The large percentages of people who rule out going to an athletic event or riding public transportation suggest that even as businesses reopen it will not be business as usual.”
The poll conducted in partnership with The Boston Globe and WGBH surveyed 500 Massachusetts residents between April 29 and May 2.
