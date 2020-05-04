BOSTON (CBS) — Protesters gathered outside the Massachusetts Statehouse Monday afternoon to call for non-essential businesses to reopen. The rally’s organizers also called the state’s stay-at-home advisory unconstitutional.
“Freedom” and “USA” chants erupted through the crowd.
Massachusetts State Police blocked off a portion of Beacon Street.
Huge crowd outside of the MA Statehouse calling for the governor to end the lockdown and reopen businesses. State Police are controlling the crowds and managing traffic on Beacon Street. #WBZ
Lots of people standing close together with no mask on. pic.twitter.com/CkvAMYBYPJ
— Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) May 4, 2020
Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced non-essential businesses would remain closed until at least May 18. The stay-at-home advisory and ban on gatherings of more than 10 people is also scheduled to end the same day.
Time for Charlie to change his party affiliation so we can get a real Republican candidate.
Take a good look you lunatic Mayor and Governor…..the masses have begun to rise up against you new police state. Can you say “Herd Immunity.”
The virus is in the general population. All the ridiculous masks in the world will not reverse it…too late…..