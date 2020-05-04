CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Coronavirus, Tiffany Chan


BOSTON (CBS) — Protesters gathered outside the Massachusetts Statehouse Monday afternoon to call for non-essential businesses to reopen. The rally’s organizers also called the state’s stay-at-home advisory unconstitutional.

“Freedom” and “USA” chants erupted through the crowd.

Massachusetts State Police blocked off a portion of Beacon Street.

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced non-essential businesses would remain closed until at least May 18. The stay-at-home advisory and ban on gatherings of more than 10 people is also scheduled to end the same day.

  1. Frank DeLorey says:
    May 4, 2020 at 3:32 pm

    Time for Charlie to change his party affiliation so we can get a real Republican candidate.

  2. Fred Gosten says:
    May 4, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    Take a good look you lunatic Mayor and Governor…..the masses have begun to rise up against you new police state. Can you say “Herd Immunity.”

    The virus is in the general population. All the ridiculous masks in the world will not reverse it…too late…..

