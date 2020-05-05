BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL has announced when they will announce the 2020 schedule. And that announcement will fill the sports-less void for at least a few hours.
The NFL will release its 2020 season schedule Thursday night at 8 p.m. during a three hour (three hour!!!) special on NFL Network, through the NFL app and NFL.com. For comparison’s sake, the average NFL game lasted three hours and seven minutes in 2019.
That’s a lot of time to release a schedule, especially considering we already know who all 32 teams will be playing. (You can check out New England’s opponents here to gear yourself up for Thursday night.)
But you likely won’t hear many complaints from sports-starved fans. Thursday night will give us the first chance to analyze anything and everything about the 2020 season, a practice that can go on for at least a few months before it gets stale.
Of course, what the NFL releases Thursday night will likely change a bit as we get closer to the season and games may have to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But we don’t have to think about that right now. Instead, we’ll just focus on getting our popcorn ready for Thursday night’s schedule extravaganza.