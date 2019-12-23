BOSTON (CBS) — There is a whole lot we don’t know about the 2020 New England Patriots, and it starts with the future of quarterback Tom Brady. But while may not know what the roster will look like when the Pats kick off their 2020 season, we at least now know who they’ll be playing.

New England’s 2020 opponents were released on Sunday, and though we don’t know when the particular games will be played, we know that the AirKrafts will be logging a lot of miles next season. The Patriots have three games out on the West coast, with visits to the L.A. Rams, L.A. Chargers and Seattle Seahawks on the docket.

The Patriots will also pay visits to the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, in addition to their three road games against their AFC East foes.

As for their home games, Pats fans get some pretty good games at Gillette. The Patriots will welcome in the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, and the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders to Gillette Stadium in 2020, in addition to the Jets, Bills and Dolphins.

That means in addition to a rematch with the Baltimore Ravens, Patriots fans will get to see Jimmy Garoppolo face the team that drafted him in 2014.

The full schedule with dates and times will be released sometime in 2020, likely just ahead of the NFL Draft in April.