BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 157 new coronavirus deaths and 1,940 additional cases on Thursday. There have now been 62,205 total cases with 3,562 total deaths in the state.
As of Thursday, 3,803 people are currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, representing six percent of all current cases in Massachusetts. This is a decrease of 53 patients from Wednesday.
State labs have tested a total of 275,647 people in Massachusetts, with 10,029 new tests announced in the last 24 hours.
Long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus. A total of 12,127 residents and staff have tested positive. As of Thursday, 2,101 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Read: Massachusetts Releases Coronavirus Cases By Cities And Towns
Middlesex County has the most cases with 14,208 followed by Suffolk County with 12,890 cases and Essex County with 8,673.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 54.
People over the age of 80 have the highest rate of infection of any age group, with 3,232 cases per 100,000 people.