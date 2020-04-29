BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts has released the number of coronavirus cases by city and town for a third week. There were 60,265 cases in the state as of Wednesday.
Boston has the highest total number of cases at 9,284. But other communities have greater rates of infections.
Chelsea has 1,965 cases for a rate of 5217.10 cases per 100,000 residents – by far the highest in the state. It’s estimated 80% of Chelsea’s residents are essential workers, and thousands there have been waiting in line weekly for food.
The other cities and towns with a rate higher than 1,730 cases per 100,000 residents – twice the state average – are Brockton (2783.76), Everett (2068.55), Lynn (2037.60), Randolph (1879.07), Lawrence (1858.78) and Revere (1843.51).
Numbers are not being reported in towns with fewer than five cases.
