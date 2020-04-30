BOSTON (CBS) – Some positive news has come out of a very sad situation. A little dog we first told you about last week has a new home, after hundreds of people offered to adopt her.
Chloe, a 5-year-old chihuahua, was surrendered to the MSPCA after her owner died from coronavirus. In the days that followed, more than 500 people reached out to the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center looking to take Chloe home.
“She’s going to a wonderful home,” Rob Halpin of the MSPCA announced Thursday.
Chloe arrived at the shelter with a metal surgical plate on her leg that was overdue for removal. There was some concern the leg might have to be amputated, but that plate was successfully removed this week.
“Chloe is a special needs dog, because for the next two to four weeks she’s going to need nursing care,” Halpin said. “Her adopter is a veterinarian herself.”
MSPCA-Angell has adopted out 400 pets in the weeks since the pandemic took hold.
The number of pet owners in need of pet food has also risen. The shelter says they are distributing roughly 20,000 pet meals each week to area food pantries.