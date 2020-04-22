BOSTON (CBS) — A 5-year-old chihuahua is in need of a new home for a heartbreaking reason. Chloe was surrendered to the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center after her Brockton owner died of coronavirus.
Chloe has a metal plate attached to her right front leg from an earlier surgery that is overdue for removal. Her leg may have to be amputated if veterinarians determine it cannot be removed safely.
Medical bills are expected to exceed $1,500, paid for by “Spike’s Fund.” Anyone who wants to contribute can do so at www.mspca.org/helpchloe.
Little Chloe's already been through so much, but she may need her right front leg amputated if our team is unable to remove a metal plate that was meant to be removed years ago, following a 2016 surgery to repair her broken leg
“Chloe is described as shy at first, but very friendly and staffers feel she will do well in most homes, and encourages anyone interested to contact the adoption center directly at 617-522-5055,” the MSCPA said in a statement.
MSCPA’s adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Centerville have converted to appointment-based adoptions and surrenders during the pandemic. They’ve seen fewer surrenders in recent weeks but are concerned that trend may not last.
“We are bracing for a wave of COVID-19 surrenders in the coming weeks as both the disease—and the economic fallout associated with it—bite deeper in Massachusetts,” adoptions centers and programs director Mike Keiley said.