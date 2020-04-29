BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 252 new coronavirus deaths and 1,963 additional cases on Wednesday. There have now been 60,265 total cases with 3,405 total deaths in the state.
As of Wednesday, 3,856 people are currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, representing six percent of all current cases in Massachusetts. This is a decrease of 19 patients from Tuesday.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday that non-essential businesses must remain closed through at least May 18.
State labs have tested a total of 265,618 people in Massachusetts, with 11,118 new tests announced in the last 24 hours.
Long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus. A total of 11,701 residents and staff have tested positive. As of Wednesday, 1,982 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 13,799 followed by Suffolk County with 12,539 cases and Essex County with 8,380.
There are 9,083 cases among people under 30 years old, 27,571 cases are among people ages 30-59, 8,218 cases between people aged 60-69, and 15,102 cases in people over 70.