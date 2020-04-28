



BOSTON (CBS) – The coronavirus has changed the way people travel, and some passengers are concerned for their safety.

Snowbird Doug Teel, his wife, and their dog, Romeo, flew from Fort Lauderdale to Boston Tuesday. “I am scared to death,” Teel said. “Everyone is taking a lot of care, we didn’t see very many people without masks.”

Starting Monday, all travelers on JetBlue flights must wear face coverings. Those on a flight Tuesday night said the plane was capped at around 109 tickets and there were 108 passengers. No one was assigned to the middle seat.

“We believe that travel will rebound in a series of phases,” said Cyndi Zesk, who specializes in travel for AAA Northest.

As we come out of stay-at-home orders, the agency expects drive-to destinations will attract guests. “We will probably see more local travel, that’s travel within a six-hour radius,” Zesk said.

Travelers can expect to see companies like car rentals and hotels promoting safety precautions.

Starting Wednesday, passengers taking the Hy-Line ferry between the Cape and Islands must wear a facial covering to use the service.

“I think there’s apprehension right now. I think there are certain people who are fearful I think there are some people who are anxious to get on the road,” said Zesk.

The Steamship Authority ferry service, however, says as a public entity they cannot refuse service to someone not wearing a mask unless the Coast Guard or governor mandates they be worn.