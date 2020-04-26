Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The New England Patriots continued adding to their roster on draft weekend, coming to an agreement with former University of Miami defensive end Trevon Hill.
The Miami Herald reported the signing of Hill as an undrafted free agent on Sunday.
Hill is the latest to join the Patriots after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.
The defensive lineman joined the Hurricanes after he was dismissed by Virginia Tech following a sideline argument.
Hill had 4.5 sacks last season and 16 in his collegiate career.