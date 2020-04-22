BOSTON (CBS) — There’s no doubt that Massachusetts is one of the states hit hardest by the coronavirus. The Commonwealth has reported over 41,000 cases of the virus – more than any other state except New York and New Jersey.
And in a new WalletHub ranking of “States Slowing Down The Most During The COVID-19 Pandemic,” Massachusetts is near the top at No. 10. The survey looked at the decrease in the percentage of visits to different kinds of places during the pandemic, in categories such as retail and recreation, grocery and pharmacy, parks, transit stations and workplaces
Massachusetts saw a particularly high score when it comes to transit changes. The MBTA recently noted that ridership on the T is down 90%.
Vermont is fourth on the list. The state most slowed down by coronavirus is Hawaii, according to WalletHub, followed by New York and New Jersey.
See the full ranking here.