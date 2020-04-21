BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 152 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, as well as 1,556 additional positive tests. Health officials said there have now been 41,199 total cases with 1,961 deaths in the state.
A total of 175,372 people have now been tested in Massachusetts.
This is the fifth straight day of a decline in new cases, but Gov. Charlie Baker said the state is more concerned with the number of hospitalizations, which has been increasing. “Right now the Commonwealth is still in the surge,” Gov. Baker said Tuesday.
Long-term care facilities have been hit hard by Covid-19. More than 7,000 residents and staff have tested positive. As of Tuesday, 1,059 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 9,621, followed by Suffolk County with 8,669 cases, and Essex County with 5,521.
There are 5,763 cases among people under 30 years old, 18,896 cases are among people ages 30-59, 5,709 cases between 60-69 and 10,642 cases in people over 70.