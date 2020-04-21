



BOSTON (CBS) — It has been a few weeks since anyone has mentioned Rob Gronkowski, so the retired Patriots tight end is once again hinting at a potential comeback.

Appearing on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live!, Gronkowski said he’s “not totally done” with football after enjoying the retirement life in 2019. Gronk was specifically asked about joining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, but didn’t touch on that detail.

“The day I retired, within 24 hours there were already rumors that I was coming out of retirement,” Gronkowski told Cohen. “I’m feeling good right now. I’m happy where I’m at, and you just never know, man. You never know.

“I’m not totally done,” he said. “But I have to get that feeling back.”

Gronk retired at the age of 29 due to the plethora of injuries that he suffered during his playing days, which he said included 20 concussions. He’s dabbled in television, professional wresting and as a CBD spokesman since hanging up his cleats, but every so often, he throws out a hint that he might return to football.

It was a few weeks ago that another Gronkowski comeback rumor hit social media, but that was unique because it was started by a dog: Leroy of Pardon My Take. Making that “rumor” all the more interesting was Tampa Bay GM Jason Licht commented about the rumor, which again, was started by a dog on social media.

Gronk joining Brady in Tampa Bay would be tricky, considering the Patriots still own his rights should the tight end choose to return to football. And during his appearance with Cohen, Gronk made it clear that his passion for the game has to return for him to entertain a comeback.

But it’s also pretty clear that if people ask him about it, Gronknowski is going to continue to be vague about the permanency of his retirement — whether we like it or not.