



BOSTON (CBS) — The year 2020 was already a pretty weird time to be alive. And that was before coronavirus locked everyone in their homes.

And now, we’ve reached the point where an NFL general manager is making public statements based on trade rumors that were started by a dog on Twitter.

Edward R. Murrow would be just so thoroughly confused.

If you are likewise perplexed, then the background is this: Famed internet writer and podcaster “PFT Commenter” often loosely breaks sports news by way of a Twitter account for his dog, Leroy. On Wednesday evening, “Leroy” tweeted out that he had been hearing about a “wild rumor” that Rob Gronkowski was “strongly considering” coming out of retirement to team up with Tom Brady once again, this time in Tampa Bay.

Hearing a wild rumor that has serious legs. Rob Gronkowski is strongly considering returning to the NFL to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his old teammate Tom Brady. Has been training in Florida in addition to Wrestlemania. Please credit Leroy woof woof — NFL Insider Leroy (@LeroyInsider) April 8, 2020

Of course, for Gronkowski to play for the Buccaneers, Bill Belichick would have to trade him to Tampa, as Gronkowski still had a year remaining on his contract when he retired a year ago. Whether or not Belichick would ever accommodate such a request is unknown, but it surely adds a significant hurdle from this rumor ever becoming reality.

Yet, again, this is 2020. And in 2020, sometimes you’ve got to ask the NFL general manager about the rumor started by a dog.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine did just that, getting Bucs GM Jason Licht to essenetially give a “no comment” when asked about a potential acquisition of Gronkowski.

Bucs GM Jason Licht on if Rob Gronkowski would ever be an option: "Well he's doing a pretty good job in Wrestlemania right now. I have no idea if he'd want to play." He said the Patriots still have rights to him. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 9, 2020

And it's not surprising Licht dodged the question. Because the Patriots still have Gronkowski's rights, Licht could potentially be slapped with tampering if he commented on a player on another team. https://t.co/HpXI2eL5o4 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 9, 2020

Now, wouldn’t that be crazy? Can you even imagine if the Buccaneers spoke publicly about a player who’s under contract with another team? That would be bananas! I, personally, cannot even imagine.

Nevertheless, that’s the official “no comment” from the Bucs on the Rob Gronkowski rumor which was started by the dog of a podcaster.

If you’re a true resident of the year 2020, then you better be hoping and praying that this one actually comes true. The world needs that kind of story line to carry us through this wild and crazy time.

