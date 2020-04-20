



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots officially unveiled their new jerseys for the 2020 season on Monday morning. Now we’re getting a glimpse of what they look like on actual Patriots players.

Stephon Gilmore and James White, quarantined at home like most of America, shared some photos on their Instagram pages on Monday.

The picture from Gilmore (in an absolutely gorgeous dining room) shows off the complete look, from the jersey, to the pants, to the socks.

White’s picture was a bit more casual, and a couple of dogs worked to obscure some of the lower-body details of the new get-up.

The Patriots also released some more jersey-centric content on Instagram. With the “new” home jerseys being nearly identical to the Color Rush jerseys from the past four seasons, it wasn’t difficult for the team to show those in action.

The road white jerseys only exist in picture form for now, but the team shared detailed looks of those.

It’s the first uniform change for the Patriots in 20 years, and with Tom Brady leaving the team in free agency, the timing seems to be appropriate.