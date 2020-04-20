



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots promised the unveiling of their updated jerseys on Patriots Day. On Monday, the team delivered.

The Patriots rolled out their new jerseys on Monday morning, sharing a video on the team’s official Twitter account. New England’s alternate unis have now been bumped up to their home primary uniform, with a whole new uniform for away games.

The look we love, promoted to primary. Order now: https://t.co/SxB09Sfb9X pic.twitter.com/sfkUq81OUp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2020

This is New England’s first uniform change in 20 years. Their now-home uniforms first made their debut in 2016 as New England’s “Color Rush” uniforms, and served as the Patriots’ alternative uniforms through last season. The new blue jerseys are “mostly identical” to those Color Rush jerseys, with slight tweaks made to the font.

“As we started to think about the 2020 season and a new decade, we began to envision what we wanted our uniforms to reflect,” Jen Ferron, the CMO of Kraft Sports and Entertainment, said on Patriots.com. “The success of the ‘Color Rush’ uniform that we’ve worn for the past couple of years had us thinking that we didn’t need to make real substantive changes, rather we could make modest changes to our home uniform and then use a complementary version with those same aesthetics for our away uniform.”

Ferron also suggested that the Patriots could bring back their famed red jerseys as alternates, complete with the white helmets and the Pat Patriot logo, but only when the league lifts its one-helmet rule.

“We recognize that fans also have an affinity for the red ‘throwback’ uniform and we hope to incorporate that into our uniform rotation in the future,” Ferron said.

Without Tom Brady as the starting quarterback for the first time in decades, the team was going to look different in 2020 no matter what. The jersey change adds a new element that — at least in a small way — indicates that a new era has begun.