BOSTON (CBS) – With the Boston Marathon pushed back until the fall due to the coronavirus, race organizers and city officials are hoping it will be a quiet Patriots’ Day along the 26.2-mile route.
The B.A.A. and town officials from Hopkinton to Boston have been spreading the message in recent days for runners to stay home and not take to the course on Marathon Monday.
The marathon is now scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14.
There are extra parking restrictions in place in Hopkinton to discourage people from running the course. The main reason for keeping runners off the course is to allow first responders on the front lines of coronavirus to stay there, rather than focusing attention on people who are on the route.
“If you try to run the marathon route Monday, you’re not a champion,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said on Friday. “It’s not a great accomplishment. You’re not going to be celebrated for it. No one’s going to be clapping for you, and I would ask you not to do it.”
For the most part, it has been quiet near the starting line. One man arrived in Hopkinton early Monday morning, snapped a photo with several people, and took off to run the course.
Race director Dave McGillivray is among those discouraging people from running.
“We’ve been discouraging runners from doing that for the last couple of months actually when the mayor announced the postponement,” said McGillivray on Monday. “That same press conference discouraged runners from getting out in Hopkinton and all town officials and the B.A.A. all on the same team saying ‘Hey, this is not the Boston Marathon day.’”