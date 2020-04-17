BOSTON (CBS) — Mayor Marty Walsh is once again urging runners to stay away from the Boston Marathon route on Monday. The race normally held on Patriots’ Day has been postponed to Sept. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The mayor said running the course on Monday is “not a smart thing to do” and puts first responders and the public at risk.
“If you try to run the marathon route Monday, you’re not a champion,” Walsh said. “It’s not a great accomplishment. You’re not going to be celebrated for it. No one’s going to be clapping for you, and I would ask you not to do it.”
The Town of Hopkinton is also discouraging anyone from going to the course on Monday, placing extra parking restrictions near the starting line.
Officials have said it’s fine for people to go outside and get exercise while social distancing, but running along the course will not be allowed.
“If you have an idea, then you can be certain hundreds of other runners will have the same idea,” Walsh said. “Save your energy until September 14.”