



BOSTON (CBS) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday he has identified 400 ventilators that can be sent to Massachusetts if needed during its coronavirus surge.

During his daily briefing, Cuomo said he spoke to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker over the weekend as Massachusetts finds itself dealing with an increasing number of cases.

“Right now our neighbors in Massachusetts are looking at an increase in cases,” Cuomo said. “I spoke to Gov. Charlie Baker yesterday. They may need 400 ventilators and we know how important ventilators are. If their numbers keep going up and if they have to scramble, and I said, ‘You were there for us and we’re going to be there for you.’ If they need 400 ventilators we’ve already identified them and we will bring them over on 24 hours notice.”

When Massachusetts worked with the New England Patriots to secure more than one million pieces of personal protective equipment, about 300,000 of them were sent to New York.

New York and Massachusetts are also among the states that joined a regional coalition to coordinate resources when the economy reopens.

“We wish them well and anything they need we’re going to be there,” he said.