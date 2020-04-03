FOXBORO (CBS) – A New England Patriots truck filled with 300,000 N95 masks left Foxboro Friday morning for New York to help with the coronavirus crisis there.
The Patriots brought back 1.2 million of the masks on the team jet Thursday from China as part of a joint effort with Governor Charlie Baker to get them to health care workers in Massachusetts, where the supply is critically low.
The Kraft family paid half of the $4 million bill to get 1.7 million masks for the Commonwealth. The other half-million will be shipped to Massachusetts next week.
#Breaking: @Patriots 18-wheeler just left Gillette Stadium. Next stop: New York. According to a statement from the team it’s transporting 300,000 N95 masks purchased by Robert Kraft to provide aid to @NYGovCuomo @wbz pic.twitter.com/k6fTN9HypE
— Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) April 3, 2020
Kraft and Baker also agreed to send 300,000 of the masks to New York to help with the coronavirus outbreak and medical supply shortage there.
The truck is getting a special escort from the Massachusetts State Police.