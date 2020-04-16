IPSWICH (CBS) – A woman was allegedly using her phone while driving when she hit and killed a man who was out for a bicycle ride with his wife and son last month in Ipswich, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett announced on Thursday.
Ryane Linehan, 43, of Ispwich was cited for motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, marked lanes violation, and composing, sending or reading an electronic message. She was summonsed to appear at a clerk magistrate’s hearing on May 18, when it will be determined if there is probable cause to issue a criminal complaint.
Police said Linehan was behind the wheel of a 2011 Kia Soul on March 26 when she hit and killed 58-year-old George Norris, who was riding his bike on Topsfield Road with his wife and son.
Norris was taken by MedFlight to Mass General Hospital but did not survive.
Following the crash, Linehan remained on scene and cooperated with police.