BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 137 new coronavirus deaths and 2,263 additional positive tests Thursday. There have now been 32,181 total cases with 1,245 deaths.
On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said that we are now in the surge of cases that health officials have been predicting for weeks.
Baker said during his daily press conference Thursday that the Commonwealth’s first-in-the-nation coronavirus contact tracking program will help get state back to “a new normal.” The initiative will track people with the coronavirus as well as their contacts.
A total of 140,773 people have now been tested in Massachusetts. Labs performed 8,750 coronavirus tests in the latest report.
There are 4,563 cases among people under 30 years old, 15,244 cases are among people ages 30-59, 4,562 cases between 60-69 and 7,565 cases in people over 70. The age of 247 patients is unknown.
Of the state total, 4,798 cases are residents or healthcare workers at long-term care facilities.