



BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials in Massachusetts have said in recent weeks they were bracing for a surge of coronavirus cases sometime from April 10-20. Gov. Charlie Baker said on Wednesday the state is now in that surge.

“Based on the conversations we’re having every day with our colleagues in the hospital community, we are in the surge,” Baker said.

On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 113 new coronavirus deaths and 1,296 additional positive tests. That brought the state total to 28,163 with 957 deaths.

Baker said the state is “working around the clock” to obtain gear to keep hospital workers protected during the surge.

FEMA informed Massachusetts on Wednesday that the state will be receiving one million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE). That gear will include 650,000 masks and 260,000 protective suits.

Baker said the state is in the process of inspecting and counting all this inventory. MEMA will work to distribute the gear to frontline workers.

“I hope one of the big lessons that the country, and folks like me, and other folks in the health care world learn from this is, having a big gigantic stash of gear is not a bad thing when it comes to stuff that you absolutely, positively have to have when you need it to keep people safe,” said Baker.

In Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh said on Wednesday there have been 84 deaths and 4,286 coronavirus cases in the city.

“I think we’re at the beginning of the surge,” said Walsh. “What the latest model showed us as of yesterday is that we’ll be at the peak of a surge somewhere between the 26-28 of April. So I think that we’re still in the beginning stages. I think we’re going to be, quite honestly, practicing and saying about social distancing and washing hands for quite some time.”