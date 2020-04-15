BOSTON (CBS) — This One Boston Day, survivors of the 2013 marathon bombing are saying “thank you.” They came together in a new video to show appreciation for the first responders and “health care heroes” battling the coronavirus pandemic.
“Today our city, nation and world are facing another unthinkable crisis,” the survivors say. “And the same brave emergency responders and health care heroes are rising to the challenge.”
Participating in the video are survivors and family members Jacqui Webb; Patrick Downes and Jessica Kensky; Karen McWatters; Roseann Sdoia Materia; Jeff Bauman; Bill and Mary Jo White; Marc Fucarile; Rebekah Gregory; Celeste and Sydney Corcoran; Leo and Steve Woolfenden; Bill Campbell III; Erika Brannock; Heather Abbott; and Bill, Denise, Henry and Jane Richard.
7 years ago, #FirstResponders & #HealthcareHeroes healed the soul of our beloved #Boston. Today, the same people have been called into action to care for those with #COVID19. #WeThankYou for all you are doing & for all the sacrifices you are making. We are forever grateful💙💛
“To our first responders, you are risking your own health as you respond to our calls for help,” they say. “You are once again choosing a selfless sacrifice to help people in need.”
They also shoutout Boston’s hospital workers who are “showing us once again why you are the best in the world.”
Watch the full video above.