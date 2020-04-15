



BOSTON (CBS) – The seventh anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings is Wednesday and Mayor Marty Walsh said the city will have to mark One Boston Day in a different way this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video on Twitter, Walsh called for Boston “to stand together by staying apart” this year to honor those killed.

One Boston Day is a tradition to commemorate the tragic events surrounding the 2013 Boston Marathon. This holiday has come to represent our city’s spirit, our values, and our resilience. pic.twitter.com/jBcF4oVSkV — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) April 14, 2020

“We won’t be able to host in-person events or volunteer projects for One Boston Day this year,” the mayor said. “The spirit of One Boston Day is more important than ever.”

Walsh said the city is encouraging you to “take time for personal reflection, and for spreading kindness.”

They’re sharing a checklist of acts of kindness on the city’s website.

“We ask you to share your reflections on the meaning of One Boston Day on social media with #OneBostonDay,” Walsh said.

The city will host an online interfaith prayer service at 2 p.m. It will be streamed live on boston.gov, and on local cable access channels.

One Boston Day was created to honor the countless lives impacted by the deadly 2013 bombings and the manhunt that followed that claimed the lives of Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu, Krystle Campbell and Sean Collier.

Boston Police officer Dennis Simmonds suffered a head injury during a shootout with the Tsarnaev brothers and died almost a year later.