HOLYOKE (CBS) – Forty veterans have now died at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke and 33 of them tested positive for coronavirus.
Seventy-eight employees have also been infected.
The Massachusetts National Guard has brought in additional staff to help care for veterans who are still at the home.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Baker Administration and Attorney General Maura Healey have each launched separate investigations into the outbreak.
The federal investigation will look at whether the home violated residents’ rights by failing to give them adequate medical care.
The superintendent of the home, Bennett Walsh, has been placed on leave. He said he notified the state about the outbreak right away but Holyoke’s mayor and the governor said they were not properly updated about how fast the numbers were rising.