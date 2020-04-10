HOLYOKE (CBS) — The federal government is now investigating a coronavirus outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home that has resulted in more than two dozen veteran deaths. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts and the Department Of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced their joint investigation on Friday.
“We will aggressively investigate recent events at the Home and, as needed, require the Commonwealth to adopt reforms to ensure patient safety in the future,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement. “My condolences to the families of those veterans who died while in the Home’s care; we will get to the bottom of what happened here.”
@DMAnews1 & @TheJusticeDept to investigate conditions @ Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke & whether it violated rights of residents by failing to provide adequate medical care during #COVIDpandemic. Residents & families can contact USAMA.victimassistance@usdoj.gov
— U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) April 10, 2020
The Baker Administration and Attorney General Maura Healey have each launched separate investigations in Holyoke. As of Thursday, 32 veteran residents have died, with 28 testing positive for coronavirus. Sixty-nine residents have tested positive, and so have 68 staff members.
The federal investigation will look at whether the home violated residents’ rights by failing to give them adequate medical care.
The superintendent of the home, Bennett Walsh, has been place on leave. He says he did notify the state about the outbreak right away but the mayor and the governor say they were not properly updated about how fast the numbers were rising.
Residents and families can contact investigators at 1-888-221-6023 or by email at USAMA.victimassistance@usdoj.gov.