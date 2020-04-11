



BOSTON (CBS) — Former Boston Bruins center Colby Cave passed away Saturday. The 25-year-old had been in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain bleed in Toronto on Monday night, according to Cave’s current team, the Edmonton Oilers.

“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning. I (Emily) and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time,” said Cave’s family.

A statement from Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney said:

I was saddened to hear the news that Colby was unable to awaken from his coma and has passed. My heart aches for Emily and the entire Cave family. Colby was a special person! He signed with the Bruins as an undrafted player but his accomplishments in the WHL told a different story. His leadership qualities were beyond his years! When he arrived at development camp and in Providence for the 2015-16 season, he exhibited Patrice Bergeron-like characteristics, on and off the ice! Driven and committed to be an NHL player, Colby was also uniquely unselfish with his own NHL dream, helping his teammates and his coaches, game-by-game and day-by-day! Colby’s red hair underneath that “Peaky Blinders” brimmed hat during the teams’ march into Notre Dame Stadium for the Winter Classic is a special memory… not because the Bruins won that day but because I know Colby cherished the opportunity to play in that game. The Hockey World lost a great person who was beloved by his teammates and everyone that was fortunate enough to spend time with Colby Cave.

Bruins alternative captain Patrice Bergeron said:

I’m very saddened by the news of Colby’s passing this morning. He was a tremendous young man with passion, dedication and respect for the game of hockey. Beyond that he was genuine, respectful and always full of life. I’m glad our paths crossed, and I had the chance to get to know him. He will be dearly missed by all. On behalf of myself, my wife Stephanie, and our three kids, we send our most sincere condolences to his wife Emily and his whole family. We are keeping you in our thoughts and sending you strength and love during this unimaginable time.

Cave signed with the Bruins out of the WHL in 2015, and saw most of his action with the Providence Bruins of the AHL during his five years in the Bruins system. He played in 23 games with Boston from 2017-19, tallying a goal and four assists. He played in 20 games for Boston last season, and spent some time on the team’s first line in place of an injured Patrice Bergeron.

He was claimed off waivers by Edmonton in 2019 and had two goals and an assist in 33 games last season. He saw action in 11 games for Edmonton this past season, playing 44 games for the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL.