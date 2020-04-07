BOSTON (CBS) — Former Boston Bruins center Colby Cave is in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain bleed in Toronto on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers, Cave’s current team, made the announcement on their Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.
The 25-year-old Cave was admitted to the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, the team announced while asking fans to keep Cave in their thoughts and prayers.
#Oilers & @Condors forward Colby Cave has been placed in a medically-induced coma & admitted to the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto after suffering a brain bleed overnight. Please keep Colby & his wife Emily in your thoughts & prayers at this time.
Cave signed with the Bruins out of the WHL in 2015, and saw most of his action with the Providence Bruins of the AHL during his five years in the Bruins system. He played in 23 games with Boston from 2017-19, tallying a goal and four assists. He played in 20 games for Boston last season, and spent some time on the team’s first line in place of an injured Patrice Bergeron.
He was claimed off waivers by Edmonton in 2019 and had two goals and an assist in 33 games last season. He saw action in 11 games for Edmonton this past season, playing 44 games for the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL.